Decorated NYPD Sergeant Faces Charges In Apparent Road Rage Incident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A decorated NYPD sergeant was arrested after allegedly threatening a cyclist with a gun and shoving him off his bike in an apparent road rage incident.
An argument between 40-year-old Bradley Beamer and the cyclist started after police said the sergeant made an illegal U-turn at Queens Plaza North and 24th Street in Long Island City around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Beamer allegedly pulled out his gun and waved it in the cyclist’s face. He’s also accused of pushing the man, knocking him off his bike, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
The man had a cut on his leg but refused medical attention.
Beamer, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with assault, menacing and harassment.
He was honored in 2012 for bravery by his union after helping rescue two boys from a fire in Far Rockaway.