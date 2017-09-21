Maria: Storm Regains Strength | Mexico Quake: Search & Rescue  | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Two Sisters Sell Lemonade To Help Pay Off School Lunch Debts For Families

1010 WINS — One Seattle second-grader is turning a sour situation into something sweet.

When 6-year-old Amiah Van Hill heard that families owed over $23,000 from lunch costs at her school, she wanted to help.

That’s when the young entrepreneur started a lemonade stand outside her home with her 4-year-old sister, Aria.

The two met their goal within an hour! Amiah even won an award from her school district for her incredible kindness and generosity at such a young age.

The sisters now sell lemonade every weekend to help reach their goal of paying off all the school’s lunch debt.

Amiah’s mom told 1010 WINS, “every week she brings in the donations she has raised for the week and brings them to the Nutrition Services.”

They’ve also started a GoFundMe page, “Lemonade4Lunch” which has raised over $10,000. Their goal is to pay off the school’s debt entirely, so all donations are welcome.

These two sure know what to do when life hands you lemons!

-Kayla Jardine

