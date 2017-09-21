Maria: Storm Regains Major Hurricane Status | Mexico Quake: Rescue Efforts Continue |  1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Chatting With NYCFC’s Rodney Wallace

Filed Under: NYCFC, Rodney Wallace, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz return to the NYCFC House in the Meatpacking District for the last of their three recordings of the “Soccer in the City” podcast there.

The guys welcome special guest Rodney Wallace of NYCFC. Glenn and Roberto also break down City’s 1-1 draw at Colorado on Saturday.

nycfc thumb3 ‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Chatting With NYCFCs Rodney Wallace

NYCFC defender Rodney Wallace passes the ball against the D.C. United during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory (credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch