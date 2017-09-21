Fight Breaks Out During Speech By Turkish President In Times Square Hotel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent brawl broke out Thursday during a speech by the President of Turkey in Times Square.
A small group of protesters reportedly started shouting at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an event at the New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway.
Other audience members started shoving and punching the protesters.
The U.S. State Department said it was appeared that Erdoğan’s security team was not involved in the incident.
That was not the case during Erdoğan’s last official visit to the U.S. in May. His security team was seen beating up protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C.
Nearly a dozen people were hurt, and 15 Turkish security officials were indicted on assault charges.