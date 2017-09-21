WFAN Morning Show: Jim Breuer Talks Mets, Yanks, Working At Sears, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco were happy to have the multi-talented Jim Breuer in the Investors Bank Studio on Thursday morning to talk some baseball and football, and to share countless laughs.
The comedian and actor didn’t disappoint, as he got into, among other things, the Mets, specifically Matt Harvey, the Yankees, and what it’s like working in a department store.
Because, you know, that’s what some of us do when we aren’t entertaining millions.
Have a listen above.