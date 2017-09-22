3 To See At ACC: Meet Peridot, Princess & Cha Cha

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

Princess (A1125555) Princess, an ACC volunteer notes, “has a smile bright enough to turn darkness into light and a delightful, happy spirit more bubbly than a can of Sprite. She walks nicely on leash, takes her treats gently, and sets her windshield wiper of a tail to work at simply the sight of a toy (or of you!)” Meet this approximately four-year-old cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Cha Cha (A1124030) “This girl has it all–looks, personality, and sweetness,” writes an ACC volunteer. “She’s very alert and high-energy, but she also loves to be petted, and really enjoys robust head massages. Affection seems to calm her down, and if you’re in the vicinity she’ll eagerly seek out your hand for petting. In addition to being a very entertaining bunny, Cha Cha will become a total love sponge in a good forever home.” Meet Cha Cha, who’s about two years old, ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Peridot (A1123764) Peridot is a true gem. This very sweet, handsome boy may be a little shy at first, but he leans into pets, head-butting and purring in appreciation. Meet Peridot, approximately five years old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

September 23, 12 – 4 pm: Popcorn Pawz, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

September 24, 12 – 4 pm: Petco Union Square, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

September 26, 7 – 9 pm: Foster Orientation, ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, New York, NY 10007 – Sign up: http://www.nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

