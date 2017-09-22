CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3 To See At ACC: Meet Peridot, Princess & Cha Cha

CBSNewYork And 1010 WINS Team With Animal Care Centers of NYC To Help Boost Pet Adoptions
Filed Under: 3 To See At ACC, ACC, adopt don't shop, Animal Care Centers of NYC, animal shelter, Bunnies, Cats, Dogs, Pet Adoption, Rabbits

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Peridot, Princess & Cha Cha:

princess 3 To See At ACC: Meet Peridot, Princess & Cha Cha

Princess (A1125555) available for adoption at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Princess (A1125555) Princess, an ACC volunteer notes, “has a smile bright enough to turn darkness into light and a delightful, happy spirit more bubbly than a can of Sprite. She walks nicely on leash, takes her treats gently, and sets her windshield wiper of a tail to work at simply the sight of a toy (or of you!)” Meet this approximately four-year-old cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

cha cha a1124030 3 To See At ACC: Meet Peridot, Princess & Cha Cha


Cha Cha (A1124030) available for adoption at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Cha Cha (A1124030) “This girl has it all–looks, personality, and sweetness,” writes an ACC volunteer. “She’s very alert and high-energy, but she also loves to be petted, and really enjoys robust head massages. Affection seems to calm her down, and if you’re in the vicinity she’ll eagerly seek out your hand for petting.  In addition to being a very entertaining bunny, Cha Cha will become a total love sponge in a good forever home.” Meet Cha Cha, who’s about two years old, ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

a1123764 peridot1 3 To See At ACC: Meet Peridot, Princess & Cha Cha

Peridot (A1123764) available for adoption at at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard. (Photo Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Peridot (A1123764) Peridot is a true gem. This very sweet, handsome boy may be a little shy at first, but he leans into pets, head-butting and purring in appreciation. Meet Peridot, approximately five years old,  at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

  • September 23, 12 – 4 pm: Popcorn Pawz, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463
  • September 24, 12 – 4 pm: Petco Union Square, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Next Foster Orientation:

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch