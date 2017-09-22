Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Cuddly Goat Runs Around in Wheelchair at Wildlife Sanctuary

Filed Under: animal rescue, Animals, Chile, goat, goats

1010 WINS — One baby goat at a wildlife sanctuary in Chile is stumbling her way into the hearts of many.

Pam, who lives at the Santuario Igualdad along with many other animals, is using a temporary wheelchair that was originally fitted for larger goats.

She’s waiting for her custom-made pink wheelchair to arrive, though it’s currently stuck in customs while trying to enter Chile.

21764828 1389933174407767 3224647287915959667 n Cuddly Goat Runs Around in Wheelchair at Wildlife Sanctuary

Credit: Santuario Igualdad

Since the wheelchair is a little too heavy for her tiny frame, Pam has to put in extra effort to get around, but all of the exercise is great for the growing kid!

21369513 1377557945645290 6307637208068731479 n Cuddly Goat Runs Around in Wheelchair at Wildlife Sanctuary

Credit: Santuario Igualdad

Related: These Adorable Corgi Best Friends Having Fun Will Make Your Day

The charming Pam gets to spend her days being pampered by the loving staff at the sanctuary, who are more than happy to love her.

Keep up the good work, Pam!

For more lovable animal videos, you can visit the sanctuary’s: Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube!

-Kayla Jardine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch