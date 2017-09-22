Police: Man Breaks Into Connecticut Home, Watches Girl Sleep

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly broke into a Connecticut home and watched a girl while she was sleeping.
Police said Eric Kusheba, 36, cut a screen window and climbed into the home on Tunix Hill Road in Fairfield early Friday morning.
Once inside, he went into the girl’s bedroom and watched her sleep, while only wearing a bathrobe and T-shirt – no pants or underwear, police said.
Police said they found brass knuckles in Kusheba’s pocket and child pornography images on his cellphone.
He was charged with home invasion, voyeurism, stalking, criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of child pornography.