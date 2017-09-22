Perfect Beach Days On Tap For First Weekend Of Fall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the first day of fall, but with summer-like weather expected for the first weekend of the season, lifeguards will be back on duty at some beaches.

With Mother Nature serving up mid-summer temperatures, Jones Beach State Park Director Kevin Connelly said they’ll be open to welcome visitors who aren’t ready to say goodbye to summer.

“It’s going to be one of the last big gasps of summer and so we want people to come down and enjoy the beachfront. It’s been a beautiful summer so we said ‘One more time,’” Connelly said.

This isn’t the latest Jones Beach has ever been open for bathing.

“There was one year we were open all the way to Columbus Day, which is into October,” lifeguard captain Don Kramer said.

Friday was a bit on the cooler side, but that didn’t keep beach bums away.

Robert Pagliocca drove all the way to Jones Beach from Rockland County.

“I drive 70 miles each way, and it’s worth it,” Pagliocca said.

Maribeth Whitehouse is a New York City school teacher and had the day off so she made her way to the beach to enjoy some peace and quiet.

“It’s a beautiful day, there’s hardly any people here, and September is the best month for the water, it’s still warm, the air is still warm. Don’t tell people, I don’t want them to come,” she said.

On a typical summer weekday, Kramer said 20 guards stand watch over the water and on a weekend 30. They’ll have six to keep beachgoers safe this weekend.