Police: Subway Flasher Strikes At Least 3 Times On R Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are searching for a serial subway flasher in Manhattan.
The NYPD has released surveillance video of the man who they say has flashed women three times on the R train.
Two of the incidents happened on the same day on Aug. 16, according to police. They say the most recent happened on Sept. 5 in Tribeca.
Police say all three times he was wearing no pants and no underwear and just lifted up his shirt and flashed the women on the train, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.
The suspect is described by police as a white man weighing 180 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long camouflage shirt and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.