Maria: Storm Heads Toward Turks & Caicos | Mexico Quake: Search & Rescue  | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: Subway Flasher Strikes At Least 3 Times On R Train

Filed Under: R train, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are searching for a serial subway flasher in Manhattan.

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the man who they say has flashed women three times on the R train.

Two of the incidents happened on the same day on Aug. 16, according to police. They say the most recent happened on Sept. 5 in Tribeca.

Police say all three times he was wearing no pants and no underwear and just lifted up his shirt and flashed the women on the train, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

The suspect is described by police as a white man weighing 180 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long camouflage shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch