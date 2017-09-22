Report: Carmelo Could Accept Trade To Blazers

Ryan Mayer

The Carmelo Anthony, will he or won’t he be traded saga has stretched throughout the entirety of the NBA offseason. Over the past couple weeks, talks have been relatively quiet on that front. THowever, things have heated up slightly this week, first with a report that Anthony is “cautiously optimistic” that he’ll be traded by Monday. Then, Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead offered a report Thursday night that could explain that optimism.

Carmelo Anthony's people are trying a Hail Mary attempt to get him to Houston (Knicks won't do it) … before he accepts a deal to Portland — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 21, 2017

Houston, of course, is Anthony’s preferred destination but, it seems that a deal to get Carmelo there is unlikely. The Blazers have been on the periphery of the trade talk surrounding Anthony throughout the summer with star guard Damian Lillard reportedly reaching out to Anthony.

.@Dame_Lillard says he's reached out to Carmelo Anthony. Says it's a "real possibility" that Melo could join @trailblazers. @RipCityRadio620 — Jay Allen (@PDXjay) July 19, 2017

There’s no word on what an offer from the Trailblazers would look like, though they do have multiple players that could combine to match Anthony’s salary in order to make a trade possible.