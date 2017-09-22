Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Devastated By Storm | How To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Got Tonic? Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Vodka Overturns

Filed Under: truck accident, Vodka

1010 WINS– It always pays to double-check your haul.

On Thursday, traffic on Shotwell Road in the town of Clayton, NC was closed off due to a tractor-trailer accident caused by 17 pallets of vodka (40,000 pounds) shifting and tossing the truck onto its side.

Although the driver escaped unharmed, many of the bottles in the trailer suffered a much worse fate.

Related: Police Officer Shocks Students When He Cheers at High School Football Game

21688125 1459994197383634 5100264093291973979 o Got Tonic? Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Vodka Overturns

Credit: Town of Clayton, NC

Emergency responders attempted to right the truck without emptying the 41,000 pound-load, but that effort proved fruitless, forcing workers to unload the intact portion of the haul by hand taking up most of the day.

In a Facebook post, city officials said the Highway Patrol conducted a weight inspection and are faulting the driver, 33-year-old Johnathan David Chrissy of Kingsland, GA, for not locking down his load, which caused it to shift when he took a sharp turn.

Read more on Clayton, NC’s Facebook page.

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch