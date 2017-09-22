WFAN Morning Show: The Stuff ‘Football Fridays’ Are Made Of

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer once again had the one and only Jerry Recco by his side Friday morning, a “Football Friday” kind of morning, and the topic of the day was, you guessed it, football!
The 0-2 Giants will attempt to turn things around on Sunday in Philadelphia, while the 0-2 Jets brace for a visit from Jay Cutler and the hated Dolphins.
In addition to those topics, the guys discussed the thrilling Thursday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, a surprising shootout that ended with Los Angeles on top, 41-39.
You know the drill, folks. It’s Friday, so start actin’ like it.