WFAN Morning Show: The Stuff ‘Football Fridays’ Are Made Of

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Boomer once again had the one and only Jerry Recco by his side Friday morning, a “Football Friday” kind of morning, and the topic of the day was, you guessed it, football!

The 0-2 Giants will attempt to turn things around on Sunday in Philadelphia, while the 0-2 Jets brace for a visit from Jay Cutler and the hated Dolphins.

Jared Goff

Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after his team scores a touchdown against the 49ers on Sept. 21, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In addition to those topics, the guys discussed the thrilling Thursday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, a surprising shootout that ended with Los Angeles on top, 41-39.

You know the drill, folks. It’s Friday, so start actin’ like it.

