9/23 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a gem of a day it was! Sunshine, warm temps, and absolutely no humidity! We’ll keep it clear and pleasant through the night with temps backing off into the 60s to near 70 in NYC.

Tomorrow will start off nice with clear skies and mild temps…perfect for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers event in the morning. By afternoon though, the heat will crank up and the humidity will rise too. Expect some upper 80s and low 90s across the area, with some spots tying or setting records! NYC’s record is 89 and that’s what we’re going with right now.

Monday will be another very warm day with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will be a bit more pronounced so it’ll still feel super summery out there. Looks like we have to wait ’til the end of the week for it to feel like fall.

Have a great night!