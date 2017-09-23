Bacon Festival Shut Down After Woman Gets Trapped Between Humvee, Food Trailer

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A popular bacon festival became the scene of a serious emergency after a Humvee hit several people.

It happened on Saturday in Farmingville.

Warm weather brought people to a food festival, and they described a disturbing and terrifying accident at the Bacon Bash Long Island event at the Brookhaven Amphitheater in Farmingville, Suffolk County.

A Humvee parked in an area filled with trailers and food vendors started rolling out of control. Five people were injured, and rushed to the hospital.

A woman suffered serious arm and leg injuries after being trapped between the Humvee and a trailer.

People at the festival said they were completely frightened by the chaotic scene as others rushed to the woman who was in shock and pain.

“Apparently a hummer rolled down a hill and got a woman trapped, everyone was running and screaming and just wanted to make sure she was okay,” Jessica Hansen told TV 10/55’s Jessica Borg.

Suffolk Police are investigating exactly what happened — if the Humvee was accidentally put in neutral instead of park when it started rolling. No one was in the vehicle when the incident happened.

The festival shut down early following the terrifying scene.