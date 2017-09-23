‘City Game’ Podcast: Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony Trade

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “City Game” podcast, hosts John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein discuss Saturday’s blockbuster trade that sent Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Did the Knicks get a good return for the star forward? Are the Thunder a legitimate contender to dethrone the Warriors now that they have Anthony? The guys also reflect on the Carmelo Anthony era in New York.
