Hurricane Maria: New Yorkers Stepping Up With Relief Efforts For Puerto RicoHow To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘City Game’ Podcast: Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony Trade

Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, City Game, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “City Game” podcast, hosts John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein discuss Saturday’s blockbuster trade that sent Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Did the Knicks get a good return for the star forward? Are the Thunder a legitimate contender to dethrone the Warriors now that they have Anthony? The guys also reflect on the Carmelo Anthony era in New York.

To listen, click on the audio player above.

The ‘City Game’ Podcast is available on WFAN.com, Play.it and iTunes.

Follow the hosts on Twitter at @Schmeelk and @SteveLichtenst1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch