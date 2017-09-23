CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
City Reaches $1.25-Million Settlement With Family Of Man Who Died In NYPD Custody

City Reaches $1.25-Million Settlement With Family Of Man Who Died In NYPD Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city has reached a settlement with the family of a man who died while in NYPD custody.

According to a published report, court papers show that New York City officials reached a $1.25-million deal with the mother of Ron Singleton. Singleton’s mother filed suit following her son’s death in July, 2014.

According to the lawsuit, Singleton was high on PCP and acting erratically when he was put in a ‘protective body wrap’ by police. The suit alleges that officers kept Singleton — a father of three – face down in the wrap despite requests from EMTs to turn him over for examination.

The medical examiner ruled Singleton’s death a homicide and said that restraint ‘during excited delirium’ was partly to blame. Singleton suffered from heart disease and was obese.

 

