Hunt On For Pair Of Alleged Jewel Thieves In Brazen SoHo Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for an armed duo they say is behind a major heist that needed more than a half-million dollars in jewelry in Manhattan.

Police released surveillance images of the alleged bandits.

It happened on September 15th just before noon at Sean’s Diamond & Jewelry on Canal Street in SoHo.

Investigators say the men tied up three workers before making off with $600,000 worth of baubles from the store safe.

The suspects are described as follows:

Individual 1: male, black 28-years of age, 6’0″, 250 lbs., dark complexion last seen wearing a green jets hat, black hoodie, black jeans and a black book bag.

Individual 2: male, black, dark complexion, 25-30 years of age, 5’5″ 145 lbs., last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black baseball cap, and brown shoes.

