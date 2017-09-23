Cars Ransacked In String Of New Rochelle Break-Ins

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Rochelle are investigating a string of car break-ins.
The crimes happened overnight and were reported on several streets including Seacord Road, Rosedale Ave, and Eastchester Road.
Cars were left ransacked.
“I mean I feel violated. This is a really safe neighborhood. My parents have lived her for forty years, and we’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Robin Motisi said. “It doesn’t make me feel very safe. We really didn’t know what was going on until this morning.”
One car was stolen from a driveway, police are looking for a blue Toyota.