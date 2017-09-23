Hurricane Maria: New Yorkers Stepping Up With Relief Efforts For Puerto RicoHow To Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Cars Ransacked In String Of New Rochelle Break-Ins

Filed Under: Eastchester Road, New Rochelle, Rosedale Ave, Seacord Road

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Rochelle are investigating a string of car break-ins.

The crimes happened overnight and were reported on several streets including Seacord Road, Rosedale Ave, and Eastchester Road.

Cars were left ransacked.

“I mean I feel violated. This is a really safe neighborhood. My parents have lived her for forty years, and we’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Robin Motisi said. “It doesn’t make me feel very safe. We really didn’t know what was going on until this morning.”

One car was stolen from a driveway, police are looking for a blue Toyota.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch