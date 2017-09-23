New Yorkers Stepping Up With Relief Efforts For Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The entire island of Puerto Rico remains in the dark after Hurricane Maria, and some people in the Tri-State Area have still not heard from family members on the island.

On Saturday, many in New York City are stepping up and donating supplies to help with recovery efforts.

The FDNY’s Engine 201 in Sunset Park, Brooklyn is just one of 18 different firehouses and EMS stations across the city where people can drop off donations.

MORE: How You Can Help

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to arrive later in the day to donate items and encourage fellow New Yorkers to do the same.

As floodwaters take over the island and buildings are destroyed, more than 15,000 people are in shelters and roughly 85 percent of phone and internet cables are knocked down. Making matters worse, 70,000 people have evacuated as officials warn the Guajataca Dam in western Puerto Rico is failing and could break completely.

READ: Cuomo Returns From Hurricane Maria-Ravaged Puerto Rico, Calls Devastation ‘Really Breathtaking’

Puerto Ricans are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Maria on all fronts, with the aftermath so bad the entire island has been declared a disaster zone.

“A lot of Puerto Ricans in New York who can’t contact their family members, so this is an emotional and traumatic time for a lot of people,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said from the island Friday.

Cuomo and a delegation of emergency management officials made their way to Puerto Rico to drop off supplies like food, water, and generators.

An update on our relief efforts in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/UKC88TYGFy — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 23, 2017

“We need to get our federal representatives to focus on getting the help they need to Puerto Rico and the other islands,” Cuomo said. “They’re not going to be able to repair it on their own.”

People back home are also doing what they can. Taxi drivers and bodega owners gathered water, canned food, and clothing and La Marina Restaurant in Inwood on Friday.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the children, parents, elderly, struggling for a bottle of water,” Fernando Mateo from the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers told CBS2. “We need to do something and we need to do it now.”

In partnership with the Hispanic Federation, New York City sent a team of first responders to San Juan. pic.twitter.com/ulMFIZpuAt — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 23, 2017

Puerto Rico you are not alone. New York City is with you. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 23, 2017

Early Saturday, de Blasio along with the Hispanic Federation announced a partnership to bring first responders to Puerto Rico.

“We’re ready to do all we can to help those affected by this devastating hurricane,” de Blasio said in a statement.

Officials recommend donating the main necessities like baby food, diapers, batteries, and first aid supplies.

Below is a full list of drop-off sites in the city, according to the Mayor’s office:

Manhattan

Engine 91: 242 E. 111th Street, New York, NY 11220 (East Harlem)

Engine 95/ Ladder 36: 29 Vermilyea Avenue, New York, NY 10033 (Inwood)

Engine 28/ Ladder 11: 222 E. 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009 (Lower East Side)

Bronx

EMS Station 26: 1264 Boston Road, Bronx NY 10456 (Morrisania)

EMS Station 55: 3134 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451 (Melrose)

Engine 64/ Ladder 47: 1214 Castle Hill Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 (Castle Hill)

Engine 83/ Ladder 29: 618 E. 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454 (Mott Haven/South Bronx)

Queens

Engine 316: 27-12 Kearney Street, Queens, NY 11369 (East Elmhurst)

Engine 289/ Ladder 138: 97-28 43rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11368 (Corona)

Engine 307/ Ladder 154: 81-17 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11372 (Jackson Heights)

Brooklyn

Engine 271/ Ladder 124: 392 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237 (Bushwick)

Engine 277/ Ladder 112: 582 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (Bushwick)

Engine 201/ Ladder 114: 5113 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220 ( Sunset Park)

Engine 228: 436 39th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 (Sunset Park)

Engine 218: 650 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (Bushwick)

Staten Island