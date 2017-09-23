New Yorkers Hit The Beach For ‘Summer’ Fun On Fall’s First Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The nice weekend was a welcomed change for some.

People across the city were out on Saturday, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.

As TV 10/55’s Reena Roy reported, the dancing was on, and it was almost like we had traveled back in time to the beginning of the summer.

“It feels great. We are all beach bums,” Katrina Arroyo said.

People were flocking to Coney Island on Saturday. as hot temperatures continued to linger into the first weekend of fall.

“It feels nice today, because the sun is out and seagulls are coming out to play,” Alex Marin said.

So were the kids. The sunbathers however were taking it easy — soaking up the rays and getting their final taste of hot sand and cool water.

“It’s crazy. What it’s 10 o’clock in the morning, and it’s already gorgeous. I’m in shorts, light shirt, so it’s awesome,” Rich Rivera said.

Some even woke up extra early on Saturday to enjoy every last minute of sunshine even though swimming is now officially off limits for the season.

“It’s probably the last weekend it’s gonna be in the 80s. So I figured I’d come down, check it out. It’s gonna be a beautiful day,” Rivera said.

Concertgoers were feeling grateful they were able to enjoy the weather while they waited.

“We got really lucky because the weather is so nice, and we kind of wear whatever we want,” Sneha Neogi said.

Others were biking and jogging or relaxing on the grass to escape the city’s hustle and bustle for a moment.

“It’s so separate from the city, you wouldn’t think you’re in the middle of New York City. It’s so cool. It’s the perfect day. It’s so nice,” Courtney Jenkins said.

Others however, are anxiously waiting to pack up those t-shirts, and pull out the sweaters as the first leaves begin to fall.