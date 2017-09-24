68-Year-Old Landlord Killed In Ozone Park, Queens House Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead after flames ripped through a home in Queens Sunday morning.

One tenant tells CBS2’s Reena Roy roughly 10 people live inside the home on 97th Avenue in Ozone Park, where authorities say flames broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, and investigators worked through the morning to determine what caused it.

Witnesses describe hearing the wife of the victim frantically asking where her husband was.

Police say 68-year-old landlord Mohinder Singh was in the basement of the home and didn’t make it out alive. When the more than 60 firefighters got the blaze under control, they found him lifeless inside.

“I think they were not able to see where he was sleeping,” tenant Harish Kumari said. “The wife came out, but she couldn’t find him. So we were asking her where he is, she said he’s somewhere in there, we can’t see, it’s all smoke.”

Orlando Alonso described Singh as “a really good person.”

“I just feel sad for them. They’re good people, they don’t bother anybody on the block,” he added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.