Police: Citi Bike Rider Seriously Injured In Collision With Uber Cab In Chelsea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cyclist was in serious condition Sunday afternoon after a collision with an Uber cab while riding a Citi Bike in Chelsea, authorities said.
The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Ninth Avenue and 21st Street.
Police said the Uber driver, a 23-year-old man, was headed south on Ninth Avenue while the cyclist was headed west on 21st Street. The cyclist, a 23-year-old man from Rochester, ran a red light and then ran into the Uber cab, police said.
The Uber cab driver remained at the scene, police said.
The cyclist was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was reported in serious condition, according to the FDNY.
The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad was investigating.