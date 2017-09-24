Police: Citi Bike Rider Seriously Injured In Collision With Uber Cab In Chelsea

Hurricane Maria: J-Lo, Gov. Cuomo Team Up To Help Puerto Rico | How You Can Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cyclist was in serious condition Sunday afternoon after a collision with an Uber cab while riding a Citi Bike in Chelsea, authorities said.

The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Ninth Avenue and 21st Street.

Police said the Uber driver, a 23-year-old man, was headed south on Ninth Avenue while the cyclist was headed west on 21st Street. The cyclist, a 23-year-old man from Rochester, ran a red light and then ran into the Uber cab, police said.

The Uber cab driver remained at the scene, police said.

Citi Bike Rider Struck

A Citi Bike rider was struck and seriously injured in Chelsea on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (Credit: Jake Petersen)

The cyclist was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was reported in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad was investigating.

