Jennifer Lopez, Gov. Cuomo Team Up To Help Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the help of a fellow New Yorker and a major icon in the entertainment industry, Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a statewide collection effort for Puerto Rico, recently devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Concerned about family members in Puerto Rico she has yet to hear from, Jennifer Lopez joined Cuomo Sunday in offering support to the island by using her connections and enlisting the help to those around her.

“Alex Rodriguez and I are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support,” Lopez said in a speech at the Jacob Javitz Center.

She’s also donating $1 million of the proceeds from her show in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, Cuomo launched a statewide collection and contribution effort.

NY.Gov, which will have collection points all across the state,” the governor said.

The items will be flown to Puerto Rico by Jet Blue, which is donating $1 million in services to the effort.

