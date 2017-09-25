Best Ways To Celebrate National Lobster Day In NY

By Carly Petrone

Hooray! This year we get two National Lobster Days. Celebrate all things lobster on Sept. 25 and enjoy everything from lobster specials to lobster delivery right to your front door.

OCEAN PRIME New York

123 W, 52nd St.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 956-1404

www.ocean-prime.com

If you’re looking for a restaurant with tons of lobster options on the menu then head to OCEAN PRIME New York. Executive Sous Chef Patrick Rodemeyer offers everything from not-so-traditional Lobster Rolls (think kiwi, pickled Serrano, and spicy mango puree toppings) to a fall-worthy Lobster Bisque. Seafood lovers can nosh on the Shellfish “Cobb” Salad, which is stacked with shrimp, lobster, bacon, bleu cheese, and gourmet dressing while those in the mood for something simpler can enjoy a fresh Chilled Whole Maine Lobster. Of course, who can pass up the custom built “Smoking” Shellfish Tower or Twin Lobster Tails with asparagus and drawn butter. Tails up!

Tavern62 by David Burke

135 E. 62nd St.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 988-9021

tavern62.com

Try something a little different this National Lobster Day. Head uptown Tavern62 by David Burke, where Chef is serving up decadent “Angry” Lobster Dumplings ($20) with spicy tomato, lemon confit, and basil. Enjoy a heavier dish of Black Spaghetti with Lobster, Shrimp, and Calamari in a spicy tomato and lemon sauce or opt for something on the lighter side. The Lobster, Mango & Avocado Salad with citrus-horseradish dressing should do the trick. Wash it all down with a Summer Spritz (Stoli citrus vodka, lemon, muddled raspberries, soda) and call it a day.

North River Lobster Company

Pier 81

New York, NY

(212) 630-8831

northriverlobsterco.com

Not only can you still sail along the Hudson on the North River Lobster Company but you can also take advantage of their killer National Lobster Day special on September 25th. Enjoy a glass of rose with any lobster order including a whole lobster form the Captain Special or a half lobster from the raw bar. Most people come for their popular The New England Classic and The New Yorker Lobster Rolls, which both pair perfectly with a glass of rose. Of course, you can always also indulge in one their festive cocktails like the Life Saver (Stoli Peach Vodka, Triple Sec, Orange, Pineapple, Cherry) or the Pop-Sea-Cle (Brut Prosecco, Cordial and Popsicle).

Lobster by Fabio

lobster-by-fabio.myshopify.com

Are you a fan of celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani? He started Lobster by Fabio, a seafood delivery service that operates out of Black Point Lobster Company in Main. You can get your hands on fresh live Maine lobster and lobster tail as soon as tomorrow (hooray for overnight delivery). In honor of National Lobster Day, customers can use the promocode “FABIO15” to get 15% off their order. Also, be sure to check out Fabio’s Facebook Live that day because he’ll be giving away 5 free lobster dinners! Learn more here.

Bill’s Townhouse

57 E. 54th St. 10022

(212) 518-2727

New York, NY

www.billstownhouse.com

Step into Bill’s Townhouse for a lobster dish that will make you feel right at home. The Lobster Thermidor is comfort food at its best thanks to the addition of brandy, mustard, and tarragon. There’s Maine Lobster ($21) on the menu as well as the perfect dish for this cooler fall weather – Lobster Fra Diavolo (egg noodles with a half lobster and broth). The three-story restaurant is nestled inside a century-old townhome, which gives it an extra cozy atmosphere that can’t be beat. It’s certainly the ideal place to celebrate National Lobster Day.

