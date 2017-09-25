Police: Suspects Beat Man With Sticks, Steal His Food In The Bronx

Hurricane Maria: J-Lo, Gov. Cuomo Team Up To Help Puerto Rico | How You Can Help1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking for four people who they said chased a man and then beat him with sticks before stealing his food.

Surveillance video shows the suspects chasing the man to the front door of an apartment building on Walton Avenue and Fordham Road just after midnight last Monday.

The victim was beaten with sticks and punched numerous times before the suspects fled with his bag filled with food, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

