Four Men Get Rescued From Mountaintop After Getting Too High…On Cannabis

Filed Under: Cumbria, England, rescue, Scafell Pike

1010 WINS — Police in England said four men got so high on a mountain that they couldn’t climb down because they were too high… on cannabis that is.

The hikers climbed more than 3,000 feet on Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain, but couldn’t get down after taking cannabis, according to Cumbria Police.

Police had to deploy a mountain rescue team, air support and ambulances to rescue the hikers.

“Persons rescued after becoming incapable of walking due to cannabis use,” Cumbria police tweeted. “MRT volunteers putting themselves at risk to prevent harm.”

Their tweet caused some outrage among Twitter users some of whom said the hikers should have to pay for the rescue.

The Copeland Police tweeted, “Absolutely its frustrating sending officers to deal with incidents that could easily be avoided – I understand that public will be frustrated.”

The men were eventually brought down safely about three hours later.

Copeland Police said if the hikers had the proper equipment and hadn’t used cannabis the situation could have been avoided.

Police said that officers spoke to the men but no arrests were made following the rescue.

