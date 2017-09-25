Happenings, September 25

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Music for Hurricane Relief

Tidal announced a benefit concert to aid hurricane relief will take place at the Barclays Center next month.

The concert, “TIDAL X: Brooklyn,” will “raise awareness and funds for organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters,” according to a release. All proceeds will be donated to organizations including Global Giving and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which are currently focused on recovery post storms Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Although no performers have been officially announced, US Weekly reported Beyoncé and Jay-Z would be headlining. And why not? Beyoncé, who hails from Houston, returned to her hometown earlier in September to visit with people displaced from their homes by Hurricane Harvey and distribute meals to over 400 evacuees. It’s not something to risk missing — and let’s not forget to mention that the performance would be Beyoncé’s first since giving birth to twins in June.

Past Tidal events have featured the likes of Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill, so it’s guaranteed to be a great show.

Tickets went on sale Friday at noon for Tidal subscribers. Everyone else gets their shot on Tuesday, September 26, at noon with Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Brunch Is in Danger

While most New Yorkers are big fans of a weekend meal combining the glory of both breakfast and lunch with an immense amount of day drinking, one lawyer is trying to shut bottomless brunch down.

An East Village lawyer named Robert Halpern told The Real Deal that “there are too many people running around drinking all the time.” He’s complaining that there are too many active liquor licenses in his neighborhood — 679, to be exact, with more getting approved all the time.

Halpern argues that bottomless brunches are prohibited by a provision against selling unlimited alcohol for a set time and a set price, but the Liquor Authority’s has said “brunch specials” are considered special events and exempted from the provision.

It’s a long shot that one man is going to ruin the greatest thing about Sundays, but might as well use the threat as an excuse to take advantage of bottomless brunches as often as possible.

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Harper Lee’s Life on Stage

Harper Lee was one of our country’s most influential writers. Now, a one-woman show is honoring her.

Prudence Wright Holmes, an actress who has appeared in Sister Act and Kingpin as well as on Broadway, wrote and performs The Secrets of a Mockingbird. The solo show explores the late author’s close relationships with her father and her childhood friend, Truman Capote.

The next performance will take place Monday at the Bloomingdale Library on West 100th St. at 5:30 p.m.