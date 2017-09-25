Ten Buildings, One Public Park Vandalized In Nyack Graffiti Spree

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Rockland County are searching for some very busy graffiti vandals.

The suspects spray-painted ten different buildings, and even a public park in one night.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, a bearded suspect was caught on surveillance cameras, spray paint in hand, hitting the side of a building in downtown Nyack.

His partner in crime was seen leaving a mark in a nearby parking lot. They also hit the new skate park at Nyack Memorial Park with anti-feminist and political messages including the words, ‘vote for Trump.’

“It’s kind of disgusting, cause this is supposed to be like a home. You’re supposed to feel good at a skate park, not like someone’s attacking you with graffiti,” skater Chris Brunson said.

It wasn’t just the skatepark that was targeted. Tags were found all over the village on Wednesda morning; in a bank parking lot, on a dental building, and on the loading dock in the back of the Nyack post office.

“Graffiti anywhere it’s vandalism, and it’s horrible. It hurts property owners, in this case it hurt out park, it’s really damaging,” Nyack Mayor, Jen Laird-White said.

Alex Kilercyan had to repaint the back door at his dry cleaning business. he has no idea what the tag is supposed to mean.

“They put it on that corner, another black letter or something,” he said.

Police estimate it could cost thousands of dollars to cleanup all the damage the vandals left behind.

“The skate park is probably, dollar value, the most damage because that has a specific type of finish to it for safety reasons and they’re gonna need to do a different type of work to clean that up,” Orangetown Police Captain Donald Butterworth said.

Village workers were trying to do just that on Monday, with a special solvent designed not to damage the smooth skating surface.

Joey Vega skates there every day and wants the suspects caught.

“It’s just not right because this isn’t somewhere they participate. We come here every day, we wouldn’t ruin our park,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the taggers from surveillance images is urged to contact the Orangetown Police.

Cops said they’ve gotten several good leads from the public, but so far no arrests.