Sources: Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer in Yonkers was rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday evening, sources tell CBS2.
Police were in the area near Park Hill Avenue and Rumey Road around 8:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, according to sources.
The officer was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, according to sources.
The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
Police continue to canvas the area as the investigation continues.
