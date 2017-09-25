Breaking: Officer Rushed To The Hospital After Yonkers Shooting |Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Sources: Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer in Yonkers was rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday evening, sources tell CBS2.

Police were in the area near Park Hill Avenue and Rumey Road around 8:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, according to sources.

The officer was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, according to sources.

The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police continue to canvas the area as the investigation continues.

