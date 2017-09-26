9/26 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds along the coast and more sun inland. It won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but it will still feel like mid to late August. Expect highs in the low 80s with humid conditions.
Some clouds will spill into the area again tonight with perhaps some patchy dense fog by daybreak. Temps will fall to around 70° once again.
Tomorrow will once again start off with clouds and fog with breaks into the midday and afternoon hours; even a stray shower is possible. It will be warm and humid, just like today, with highs in the low to mid 80s or so.
As for Thursday, we’ll see some early morning clouds with clearing thereafter. Expect breezy and less humid conditions with highs in the upper 70s.