John Leguizamo Says Bullying Inspired His New Broadway Show ‘Latin History For Morons’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — John Leguizamo is a moron.

Actually, he says we are all morons when it comes to Latin History. Hence the reason why he created and stars in a new one-man show on Broadway called Latin History for Morons.

Leguizamo told Brigitte Quinn that his son was the genesis for the show. “It started from a negative to a great positive. My son was being bullied racially in school … and then my cousin got bullied in Long Island and then there was some really sad events that happened in East Hampton High with these two Latin kids that committed suicide because they were being bullied too much and they couldn’t take it anymore. So I started to try to understand what was going on and I looked at my own child and I was like ‘wait, wait – the underlying factor here is that our contributions aren’t in textbooks, they aren’t anywhere celebrated, so people feel like they have the right to dis us whenever they want and we feel vulnerable and we can’t stand up for ourselves sometimes because we don’t have the materials and the text and the lines to say ‘look we contributed to this country we’re a part of it you have to respect us.'”

He also explained how his son had a school project to talk about a hero from Latin culture and how Leguizamo messed it up and gave his son wrong information, embarrassing him. “While doing the research I’m the one that grew up and I’m the one that really learned the most out of it. I find things that I needed when people were bullying on me in school when I was a kid and I had nothing to say back to them.”

In 90 minutes, Leguizamo goes through 3,000 years of Latin history, saying the show is more like “Latin history for people with short attention span, with ADHD.”

The show, that ended its off-Broadway run in April, ends with his son showing his project at the end of his middle school year.

What did his son think of the show? You’ll have to watch the interview above to find out!

Latin History for Morons will premiere on Broadway October 19 at Studio 54.

The limited engagement will end its run on Feb. 4, 2018.