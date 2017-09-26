Lichtenstein: Nets Face Challenge In Training Camp To Integrate New Parts

By Steve Lichtenstein

When Brook Lopez packed his bags for Los Angeles in June, he took more than his 20-points-per-game scoring average from the Nets.

The 7-foot center, who was traded to the Lakers in exchange for guard D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov, had been the face of the franchise for much of his nine seasons in New Jersey/Brooklyn.

Lopez was the locker room leader, the first player the media sought after each win and the many more losses.

As the Nets gathered for Media Day at their practice facility Monday, one thing became perfectly clear: For all of general manager Sean Marks’ offseason improvements, those responsibilities will no longer be filled by a star in a star-driven league.

Instead, the Nets will be attempting a committee approach to turn around their 20-62 campaign from last season, with a different go-to player on any given night.

This is about more than the media fixations (I’m sure y’all will figure it out,” unconcerned power forward Trevor Booker said.). The starring role encompasses more material obligations, such as who takes the last shot in a close game.

The Nets can boast a few youngsters who could become such a player. Russell was the second overall selection in the 2015 draft and drew the biggest media audience Monday. However, Russell is only 21 years old and must first prove that Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson’s criticisms of his leadership qualities were undeserved.

“I want this to be home for me,” Russell said about the extra efforts he made following the trade to get a head start with his new teammates. “Getting traded and moving and changing your whole environment and situation is not easy, so I don’t want to do that again.”

The Nets’ highest-paid player is now Allen Crabbe, whose three years and $56.3 million remaining on his contract (originally offered by Marks a year ago in restricted free agency. but matched by Portland) was dumped onto Brooklyn in July.

The 25-year-old wing may be an elite 3-point shooter (44.4 percent last season, third best in the league), but don’t for a second believe his salary guarantees prime performance time on the court. There are open questions about Crabbe’s all-around game, including his defense and ability to create for himself and others off the dribble.

Even Crabbe knows he will face stiff competition in camp from the likes of sophomore Caris LeVert, Sean Kilpatrick, and Joe Harris in order to earn his minutes.

“Guys are coming in here hungry,” Crabbe said. “It’s going to be competitive. I’ve been in situations like that before, where I had to fight for my spot. I’m looking forward to it. That’s what basketball is about. You want other guys to bring the best out of you.”

Mozgov and DeMarre Carroll, Marks’ two other trade additions, have become the team’s elder statesmen, replacing departed veterans Randy Foye and Luis Scola. Both are nothing more than role players at this stage of their careers, with Mozgov fighting against the league trend toward more athletic and better-shooting bigs while Carroll is looking to rebound from his previous injury-plagued tenure in Toronto.

Ah, but what about Jeremy Lin?

The 29-year-old point guard’s first season in Brooklyn was filled with misery. Between the losing and the 46 games he missed due to injuries, Lin is more than eager to “flush” last season and start anew.

Those three dozen games he suited up, however, made the Nets a different team. A more cohesive team. A tougher team to play against.

Lin is entering the final season on his contract, assuming he declines his $12.5 million player option for 2018-19. The tendency for players in such situations is to make the games a showcase for the next deal.

To his credit, Lin wants to be the glue, rather than the focal point. He will go out of his way to coexist on the court with Russell, who has similar skills.

“I know how to play off the ball, (Russell) knows how to play off the ball,” Lin said. “His IQ is so high. Playing pickup, his passing is so phenomenal. I think it’s going to be so much easier than maybe I had anticipated at first or other people had expected. I think you’re going to see us playing off of each other.”

First and foremost, Lin has to stay healthy.

“I feel great,” he said. “I played more basketball this summer than I had been. In the past, I would train more for, say, skill work, but this summer I played more than I ever have in a summer, probably, in terms of getting up and down, playing five-on-five, three-on-three. I felt like I needed it physically and mentally. I missed a lot of games last year (and) had that itch.”

Another possible speed bump in the Nets’ way is the relatively short amount of time they have to integrate the newcomers and to build chemistry.

“I think it takes time. It’s not going to click right away,” Crabbe said. “It’s a lot of new faces, but being here in July, working out with the guys, really playing pickup and all that stuff, we’ve been kind of getting an idea of what guys are good at, where they’re most effective. I think it’s all going to pay off as the season goes along.”

That remains to be seen.

