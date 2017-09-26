Long Island’s Longest-Serving Town Supervisor Loses Primary Race

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The longest-serving town supervisor on Long Island was defeated in this year’s primary race.
WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall spoke with Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio following his loss, and he said his record 40 years in office were like those of a baseball player.
“I often think of a guy like Minnie Minoso, who played for the Chicago White Sox – played in four decades in the major league. So I’ve been the supervisor in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and the 2000s,” he said. “So it’s a pretty good feeling.”
Vecchio doesn’t know what his future plan will be, but he told Hall he doesn’t want to run for another office.
The 86-year-old said he doesn’t like to travel and will miss working with the residents on a daily basis.
“It was a joy for me, because I enjoyed helping people,” he said.
Vecchio lost his reelection bid to Republican primary rival Edward Wehrheim.