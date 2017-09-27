Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In NY

By Ashleyan Lopez

The leaves are falling, the air is brisk and Halloween decor have taken over the stores. The fall season can be all about costumes and cute fall outfits but for some of us, it’s finally time for our favorite, seasonal pumpkin treats. From the typical latte and baked goods to full meals, here are five of the best places to get your pumpkin fix in New York.

12 Corners Coffee

155 E. Broadway

New York, NY 10002

(212) 625-8888

www.12cornerscoffee.com

New Yorkers basically run on coffee and with the fall season around, it’s nice to add a little mix to our caffeine. The pumpkin spiced latte is a long-awaited, limited time drink available at most cafe’s during this time of year. It signifies the unofficial start of the fall season. If you are one who has been anxiously waiting for PSL season, 12 Corners Coffee is worth checking out. Many believe this cafe serves the city’s best pumpkin latte. 12 Corner’s pumpkin pie latte is the perfect mix of pumpkin and a sweet flavor. It’s also available iced for the warmer days in fall.

Alice’s Tea Cup

102 W. 73rd St.

New York, NY 10023

(212) 799-3006

The perfect treat to pair along with your coffee or PSL can be a pumpkin scone. The pumpkin scones are a favorite at Alice’s Tea Cup. The scone flavors varies on a regular basis at this unique tea house but whenever anyone gets a chance, they go for the pumpkin flavor. It’s crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and served warm with a caramel glaze over it. The way it melts in your mouth often leaves people craving for more later on.

Café Orlin

41 St. Marks Place

New York, NY 10003

(212) 777-1447

Completely obsessed with pumpkin and want to find a way to have it for breakfast? Try the pumpkin pancakes at Café Orlin. Unlike the typical pancake, the pumpkin pancakes are more dense and moist with a cake-like texture. It’s served with a tasty cinnamon yogurt sauce that completes the indulgent breakfast. Thankfully, the mouth-watering pancakes are not just a seasonal treat and are served all year-round.

Ruby’s Cafe

219 Mulberry St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 925-5755

Fill your pumpkin needs during lunch hour with a pumpkin salad at Ruby’s Cafe. Pumpkin lovers enjoy the salad of roast pumpkin, baby spinach, goat cheese and pine nuts topped off with a caramelized balsamic dressing. You can add chicken or smoked salmon to the salad many favor and highly recommend.

LuAnne’s Wild Ginger All-Asian Vegan

380 Broome St.

New York, NY 10013

(212) 966-1883

New York is cooling down and the best way to stay warm is with some tasty soup. Rather than the traditional chicken noodle soup, the pumpkin-obsessed can go for a pumpkin soup at LuAnne’s Wild Ginger, an Asian vegan restaurant. Along with the pumpkin, the soup has sweet potato, white beans and cilantro. It has a sweet, savory taste that can really hit the spot. It’s perfect for the fall season and can really set the mood for the upcoming holidays. Vegan or not, this is a dish you cannot miss out on.

