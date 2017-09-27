Desperation Growing As US Sends More Aid To Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Desperation in Puerto Rico is growing in the wake of Hurricane Maria and the humanitarian crisis could get worse if more emergency supplies are not distributed soon.

Puerto Rican officials said electrical power may not be fully restored for more than a month after the grid was destroyed by Maria’s Category 4 hurricane winds last week. More than 3 million of the island’s U.S. citizens still lack adequate food, water and fuel.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he has food and water sitting at the port and ready to go, but said they’re desperate for drivers. He said they’re literally asking anyone — bus drivers, commercial truck drivers — anyone who can drive the truck legally.

“If you are a bus driver and have equipment, just come to where the diesel is being dispensed, come where the food is being dispensed in the ports,” he said. “We are making every effort to make sure everybody knows this.”

President Donald Trump agreed Tuesday to waive the usual requirement that state governments pay a fourth of the cost of disaster aid, since Maria hit a U.S. territory already mired in financial crisis.

Rossello said he’s “confident the president understands the magnitude of the situation.”

Federal agencies also announced how they’re helping.

The Federal Highway Administration is assessing road damage to facilitate federal money to fix them. The TS Kennedy, a former commercial freighter used by the Maritime Administration for training, is moving from Texas to support the recovery in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Federal Transit Administration is helping restore ferry service, which has been available only during daylight hours to transport emergency supplies to Vieques and Culebra.

And the Federal Aviation Administration’s reservation system has facilitated nearly 100 daily arrivals and departures at San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, including military and relief operations and more than a dozen commercial passenger flights.

The Trump administration is also sending more military personnel and ships to Puerto Rico to help with the growing crisis, including a Navy hospital ship.

Military aircraft are dropping food and water to areas of the island still isolated and unable to receive help by road.

President Trump plans to visit the island next week.

