Police: Man Dressed As Medical Worker Steals $37,500 Rolex From NJ Mall Jewelry Store

WAYNE ,N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man dressed as a medical or lab worker stole a Rolex watch worth more than $37,000 from a jewelry store at a mall in New Jersey.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the Michael Anthony’s jewelry store inside the Willow Brook Mall in Wayne.

The man asked to see a Rolex Presidential watch, saying that he had just worked a 16-hour shift and was shopping for his birthday, according to police. When the watch was taken out, police said the man grabbed it and fled the store.

Police said he may have possibly gotten away in a Ford Fusion style vehicle with Florida plates that was waiting in the parking lot outside the store.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the store. In addition to wearing a lab-type coat, police said the man, who witnesses said spoke with a slight accent, had an ID tag around his neck that said Mount Vernon on it.

untitled 11 Police: Man Dressed As Medical Worker Steals $37,500 Rolex From NJ Mall Jewelry Store

Surveillance images of a suspect who police say stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store at the Willow Brook Mall in Wayne, NJ on Sept. 25, 2017 (credit: Wayne Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne Police Detective Bureau 973-633-3530 or Det. Anne Shivas at 973-633-3552 or email her at shivasa@waynetownship.com.

For anonymous reports, call 973-633-3587.

