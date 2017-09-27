Report: Terry Collins Has No Plans To Retire, Prefers To Stay With Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Don’t start planning Terry Collins’ retirement party yet.

The Mets manager told The Record he has no plans to retire after this season. He said he prefers to remain with the Mets, but indicated he’ll go to another team if he has to.

Collins is in the final year of the two-year contract he signed in November 2015.

General manager Sandy Alderson said last week that he’d talk with Collins after the season ended about his future. The GM has given no indication whether he plans to retain Collins, 68, or go in a different direction after a disappointing year.

“I’m going to be somewhere,” Collins told The Record. “If after we have discussions, if it feels I shouldn’t be here, then I won’t be,” Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve created something here that’s pretty good. That’s my take. I haven’t talked to anybody about it so we’ll go from there.”

After entering the season with World Series aspirations, the Mets are just 68-90 — 27½ games behind the NL-East leading Washington Nationals.

Collins, however, has dodged taking much of the blame for the team’s failures because of the large number of injuries that have hit the Mets. Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Yoenis Cespedes and David Wright are among the key players who have spent significant time on the disabled list.

Collins is 549-581 in his seven seasons with the Mets, whom he led to the World Series in 2015. He ranks second in franchise history in wins and needs 46 victories to catch Davey Johnson for the club record.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported, citing multiple industry sources, that pitching coach Dan Warthen won’t be retained. Warthen, the team’s pitching coach since June 2008, is the longest-tenured member of the Mets coaching staff.

The Mets currently have a team ERA of 5.01, which ranks 28th in the majors.