Back Stories: WCBS Newsradio’s First GM, Joseph Dembo

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — When WCBS turned all-news in August of 1967, the station’s first general manager was Joseph Dembo.
“He brought to WCBS a vision and a standard,” former WCBS reporter Dave Marash recalls.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: The Early Years
Marash remembers Dembo as a newsman endowed with a newsman’s voice.
“He decreed that the anchors should have mellifluous, deep, bass baritone voices,” he says. “So that, for example, I was not eligible to be an anchor for WCBS. Dembo said that my voice was only good enough to be heard as a reporter.
“I will forever thank him, because reporting is by far, for me, the most satisfying part of the business,” he adds.