Back Stories: WCBS Newsradio’s First GM, Joseph Dembo

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — When WCBS turned all-news in August of 1967, the station’s first general manager was Joseph Dembo.

“He brought to WCBS a vision and a standard,” former WCBS reporter Dave Marash recalls.

Marash remembers Dembo as a newsman endowed with a newsman’s voice.

“He decreed that the anchors should have mellifluous, deep, bass baritone voices,” he says. “So that, for example, I was not eligible to be an anchor for WCBS. Dembo said that my voice was only good enough to be heard as a reporter.

“I will forever thank him, because reporting is by far, for me, the most satisfying part of the business,” he adds.

