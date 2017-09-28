Best Places For Iced Coffee In NY

By Ashleyan Lopez

The end of summer does not have to mean the end of your iced coffee days. Some of us simply like our coffee cold and New York has some of the best coffee shops brewing coffee with beans from all over the world and in some of the most inventive ways. Here are the five best places to check out that serve up some of the best tasting, unique cold brews in New York.

Brooklyn Diamond Coffee

240 E. 54th St.

New York, NY 10022

(917) 261-2507

www.brooklyndiamondcoffee.com

The cold brew is so good at Brooklyn Diamond Coffee, people are willing to go out of their way to grab a cup. It is a New Orleans-style cold brew concentrate, uniquely brewed and bottled in Brooklyn and some say it is the best in the city. It has a rich flavor from the way it is brewed that gives it the bold, flavorful taste. It’s highly suggested to have the cold brew with soy or almond milk while others say you don’t even need it.

RISE Coffee

85 Stanton St.

New York, NY 10002

(646) 869-7050

Nitro coffee is the new way to have a cold brew. Charged with nitrogen, the nitro cold brew is rich, creamy, sweeter and less acidic than the traditional cold brew. Served straight from the tap at RISE, the cold, nitrogen-infused drink is smooth and delicious. Most who love the nitro coffee served at this cafe typically suggested the drink for black coffee drinkers since it is strong. You can, however, add cashew milk though you really don’t need it. It’s strong, it’s new and it is definitely a must-try for anyone who loves iced coffee.

Mountain Province

9 Meserole St.

Brooklyn, NY 11206

(718) 387-7030

Mountain Province is a hidden little gem in East Williamsburg that gives off that homey vibe. People rave about the iced coffee, or any kind of coffee for that matter, at this spot because of its unique and delicious taste. The family owned coffee shop sources their beans grown in the Mountain Provinces in the Philippines. The coffee brewed here has a distinct and amazing taste you likely won’t find anywhere else.

Birch Coffee

134 1/2 E. 62nd St.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 686-1444

Another hot spot for iced coffee is Birch Coffee. Not only does the iced coffee cause long lines, the iced latte and cold brew are also said to be some of the best around New York. It is highly recommended to try the drinks with oat milk, a vegan option that is not typically offered anywhere else. Birch also offers a Kyoto-style cold brew that often sells out quickly. While many are willing to go out of their way for Birch’s iced coffee, there are other locations throughout New York including Flatiron, SoHo, Long Island City, so you may not have to go far to fulfill your caffeine fix.

Luna Coffee Shop

121 W. 29th St.

New York, NY 10001

(646) 590-6977

Go for the traditional but amazing iced coffee at Luna Coffee Shop. The coffee is a unique house blend served with coffee ice cubes. You won’t have to rush to finish your iced coffee before it gets watered down by the ice. The coffee ice cubes keeps it strong and you will have a longer-lasting, great tasting iced coffee.

