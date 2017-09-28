Teen Facing Multiple Charges In Deadly Bronx School Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old student faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing at his school in the Bronx that police said left one classmate dead and another critically hurt.

Grief counselors will be at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation Thursday along with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina and a lot more security.

When asked if he was picked on, 18-year-old Abel Cedeno replied “yeah” before detectives escorted him into a car ahead of his arraignment expected Thursday.

Police said he was arrested on multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities said Cedeno allegedly used a switchblade to stab two of his classmates. Students identify one of the victims as 16-year-old Ariane Laboy, now in critical condition after police said he was stabbed in the chest.

The other, Laboy’s close friend, 15-year-old Matthew McCree, who police said was killed after also being stabbed in the chest.

“He was a really fun person, all he would do is chill, stay to himself,” the victim’s friend, Noah Nevarez said.

Students who were inside the school building, which also houses PS 67, were emotional after the chaotic morning on campus Wednesday. City officials say security will be much tighter on Thursday and metal detectors will be used.

“The machines as well as hand wands and we’ll continue on a day-by-day to determine overall need,” said Deputy Chief Executive of School Safety Mark Rampersant.

But for parents of students at at the school, the new measures are too late. Many showed up at the school panicked Wednesday morning as the campus remained on lockdown.

“Supposedly they are safe. They’re not safe because what happened happened in a class and they already got stabbed in class,” said parent Yvette Santana.

Friends of the murder suspect say he had been bullied.

“I guess they thought it was funny,” said the suspect’s friend, Asia Johnson.

Investigators believe the argument came to a head Wednesday and got violent when someone threw a pencil at Cedeno, allegedly setting him off, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The mayor and schools chancellor are promising parents they should not fear when sending their kids to school.

“We will use every measure to make sure every child is safe,” de Blasio said.