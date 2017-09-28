Uber Driver Stabbed In Midtown Road Road Incident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A road rage incident Thursday afternoon in Midtown, Manhattan landed an Uber driver in the hospital, police said.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on 50th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Police said a man driving a van became aggressive, left his vehicle and stabbed the 43-year-old Uber driver in the arm.

One witness told CBS2’s Valerie Castro she saw the man stab the Uber driver and then run away.

“He stabbed him and ran off on foot. And when he was coming back, he was headed towards us. And I was just scared, like get out the way. Because everyone was just like trying to record. And he called 911 right away,” she said.

“I called 911 because the guy still had the knife in his hand, running up and down the block. So you know, before anybody else gets hurt,” a man added.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital.

The suspect is still at large.