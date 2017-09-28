Uber Driver Stabbed In Midtown Road Road Incident

Filed Under: Midtown, road rage, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A road rage incident Thursday afternoon in Midtown, Manhattan landed an Uber driver in the hospital, police said.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on 50th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Police said a man driving a van became aggressive, left his vehicle and stabbed the 43-year-old Uber driver in the arm.

One witness told CBS2’s Valerie Castro she saw the man stab the Uber driver and then run away.

“He stabbed him and ran off on foot. And when he was coming back, he was headed towards us. And I was just scared, like get out the way. Because everyone was just like trying to record. And he called 911 right away,” she said.

“I called 911 because the guy still had the knife in his hand, running up and down the block. So you know, before anybody else gets hurt,” a man added.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch