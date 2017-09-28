‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: The Guys Chat With Justin Buchholz And Brent Primus

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap a surprisingly eventful weekend in mixed martial arts. From the UFC’s action-packed return to Japan on Friday night to a stacked Bellator 183 card Saturday night, the guys have a lot to break down.

Guests for this week include former UFC fighter Justin Buchholz and Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus.

On Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his first title defense against former teammate T.J. Dillashaw. Buchholz, Garbrandt’s current head coach and Dillashaw’s former coach, hung up the gloves (for the most part) to become one of the world’s best MMA coaches. The former UFC fighter talked about Garbrandt’s training camp, the art of coaching and crazily taking a fight on five days’ notice.

buchholz ‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: The Guys Chat With Justin Buchholz And Brent Primus

Justin Buchholz, right, fights Mac Danzig during UFC 109 on Feb. 6, 2010, at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Before Primus’ bone-breaking low kick against Michael Chandler at MSG, pundits showed Primus little to no respect. Now with the belt and a new moxie, Primus talked with Pete and Ike about whose next in line, his effective soccer-kicking style and recently becoming a father.

Wrapping the week up, the fellas give their early reactions to huge matchups that were just announced for the fall.

