Caught On Video: Man Punches Teen In The Face At Bronx Deli

Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video punching a 16-year-old boy in the face.

It happened at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Boston Deli on Boston Road in the Bronx.

(credit: NYPD)

Police said the teen was walking in the deli when the suspect walked up to him and punched him.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, 5’10”, about 200 pounds, wearing a red baseball cap, black t-shirt with a metal chain, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.

