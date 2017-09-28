Caught On Video: Man Punches Teen In The Face At Bronx Deli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video punching a 16-year-old boy in the face.
It happened at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Boston Deli on Boston Road in the Bronx.
Police said the teen was walking in the deli when the suspect walked up to him and punched him.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, 5’10”, about 200 pounds, wearing a red baseball cap, black t-shirt with a metal chain, blue jeans, and sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
All calls are kept confidential.