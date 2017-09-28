WFAN Morning Show: Yankees Hitting Their Stride, Pitino Hitting The Bricks And Much More

It was Boomer and Gregg Giannotti once again Thursday morning, and it was the Yankees that had them talking. The Bombers won again, but as luck would have it, so did the AL East-leading Red Sox. Despite the division slipping away, Joe Girardi has his team laser-focused on the path ahead.

Moving right along to the world of college basketball, which was rocked by a corruption scandal that has the FBI sorting things out, which is never a good sign.  Rick Pitino is out at Louisville, and Boomer suspects things will get a lot worse, before they get better.  What’s next, a steroid scandal in professional wrestling?!?!?

