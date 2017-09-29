9/29 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

This afternoon will certainly be favored by fall lovers as we’re expecting copious amounts of sunshine and temps only climbing to about 70°. In addition to that, we’ll be in between systems with generally light winds around the area. Enjoy!

More clouds will fill in tonight ahead of our next system; and into the overnight hours, we’ll see a chance of showers. Expect temps to be on the cool side in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow may very well start off dry around the city with perhaps some distant showers still in the mix. But into the afternoon, some energy will kick up another round of showers, so have the umbrella handy. Highs will be even a touch cooler in the mid 60s or so.

As for Sunday, we’ll wake up to another cool morning with perhaps some distant 30s north and west. And for the remainder of the day, expect mostly sunny skies with highs right around 70°.