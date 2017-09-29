92nd Street Y’s Annual Street Fest Set To Take Over Lexington Ave

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) –– On Sunday, Oct 1, the 92nd Street Y will take over several blocks of Lexington Avenue with its annual Street Fest.

1010 WINS is proud to be the official radio station of the free annual event that will feature savings on fitness memberships, raffle prizes, and performances from the casts of A Bronx Tale, School Of Rock, and Miss Saigon.

Our own Sonia Rincon will again serve as the co-master of ceremonies at the festival’s main stage.

Rincon spoke with 13-year-old Anais Reno who has been taking voice lessons at the 92Y for years. She credits her teacher with giving her not just musical training, but confidence.

“Even over just the past year or 6 months it has become a lot easier for me to just let loose with the expression,” she said.

Her teacher is singer/songwriter Sarah Tolar, one of the performers featured at Street Fest.

“The arts center and ceramics and jewelry and gymnastic performances,” Tolar said.

Sponsors include JetBlue and New York Life

Street Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Lexington Avenue between 79th and 94th Streets.

