Bronx Man Says NYCHA Is Making Life On Kidney Dialysis Even More Difficult

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx couple was demanding the city finish repairing their bathtub, which they say has been out of commission for months.

They’ve been tenants of a city housing complex in the Bronx for nearly four decades, but one married couple is finding it harder to live there each day that they can’t use their bathtub.

“I never dreamed that we’d be treated like this. I just never dreamed, ya know?” Adens Hernandez said.

Hernandez couldn’t contain her tears.

She told CBS2’s Jessica Borg that taking care of her 76-year-old husband — who is undergoing kidney dialysis — has become more difficult because they haven’t been able to use their bathtub.

Peter Hernandez uses a special chair in the tub to get clean.

“I need to bathe. I need to change constantly,” he said.

The couple has lived in the Pelham Parkway Houses in the Bronxdale section of the Bronx for nearly 40 years. In April, they reported that the spout above the tub was corroded.

Since then they said it’s only been safe to use the shower.

“When I told them, what do I do? Where do I take a bath? They said that’s my problem,” Peter said.

On Wednesday, 5 months later a crew sent by the New York City Housing Authority installed a new tub.

They didn’t repair a hole in the wall, or do plastering — they only covered the area with a thin plastic wrap.

A crew told her they wouldn’t be back until next week.

The hole in the bathroom goes right into the couple’s bedroom. They also said the hole leads to the apartment right below, and that the neighbors can hear each other and they don’t have privacy.

Hernandez — a retired NYPD detective — said complaints to the management office to get repairs expedited have gone ignored.

CBS2 went to the office to demand answers.

No one would speak with CBS2, but a housing authority spokesperson told CBS2 a crew already fixed the spout and that the old tub was actually always safe to use.

They plan to have a crew work through the weekend to continue the job.

“Carpentry and painting will follow immediately after. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” she said.

The Hernandez family said they’re happy to get back to their routine as soon as possible.

NYCHA said crew will work to finish the job as quickly as possible, hopefully by the end of next week.