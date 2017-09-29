‘My Son Is Dead,’ Mother Recalls Final Moments With Bronx Stabbing Victim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Her pain is unimaginable. A mother sent her son to school never thinking it was the last time she’d see him.

“Now my son is never coming back,” Louna Dennis cried out as she described one of her last memories of the boy.

“He made my last breakfast for me, and he forced me because I was running late for work, and I had to force myself to eat it because he took the time out to make breakfast for me,” she said.

On Wednesday, during history class, Matthew McCree and 16-year-old Ariane Laboy were stabbed — allegedly at the hands of 18-year-old classmate Abel Cedeno.

Police said Cedeno admitted to buying the knife online after weeks of being bullied at school, but police said neither teen stabbed had any prior issues with Cedeno.

“First time these kids bothered him by throwing pencils at him. he bought the knife two weeks ago just to have a knife. Other students harassed him verbally in the past,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

To that Dennis said.

“So many stories going on, whether it was pencil throwing, paper throwing, my son is dead. My son is dead,” she said.

She insisted her son is not a bully.

“My son don’t even come close to being a bully okay, so let’s get that clear,” she said.

Cedeno was arraigned on murder charges on Thursday. His family hid their faces as they left court.

In response to the fatal attack the K through twelve Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation installed metal detectors, something parents and students said they wish had been done sooner.

The family of Matthew McCree spoke from their lawyer’s office on Friday. They’re weighing their legal options, and making funeral arrangements.

Cedeno is on suicide watch behind bars.