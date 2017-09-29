NYPD Detectives Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping Woman In Coney Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An internal investigation is underway inside the NYPD.

An 18-year-old said she was raped in a police department van, after two detectives took her into custody.

“She’s doing horrible, she’s an emotional wreck,” the accuser’s attorney told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

Michael David said his 18-year-old client is beside herself, claiming she was raped – in handcuffs — by a plain clothes NYPD detective.

“There was nothing she could do to defend herself,” he said.

It allegedly happened on September 15, at around 8 p.m.

David said his client was driving in Calvert Vaux Park in Coney Island with two friends when two plainclothes detectives in a black van pulled them over.

One of the friends David said, had some pills on him, and a prescription. The detectives allegedly told the two friends to leave.

“They told my client to follow her, that she’s under arrest, and they put handcuffs on her and put her into the van,” he said.

David and police sources said the detectives drove her to a parking lot on Cropsey Ave.

It was here they say, the two forced the 18-year-old to perform a sex act on both of them. David said one of the detectives then raped her.

Police sources said the detectives claim the sex was consensual.

“She’s being brutalized twice here. First they raped her, she’s kidnapped, she’s raped and she’s thrown into the street, then they go ahead and victimize her again by saying it’s consensual,” David said.

The attorney claims the cops dropped his client off a few blocks away from the 60th Precinct.

“These are serious allegations and I am very concerned, however until this investigation is completed I cannot make an informed comment,” the president of the detective’s union said.

Sources said a DNA match is pending. An NYPD spokesperson said they placed the two detectives and their supervisor on modified duty as the probe continues.

A sources told CBS2 the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office is also investigating. No charges have been filed.